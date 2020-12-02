Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s acceptance above $1815 strong cap is critical for further recovery – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is reversing a part of Tuesday’s 2% recovery rally from five-month lows, as the coronavirus vaccine optimism supersedes the renewed hopes for additional US stimulus. Markets remain wary about a stimulus deal despite the Bipartisan Congress’s $908 billion aid proposal.
The vaccine rollout is imminent this month on both sides of the Atlantic, which could likely keep gold’s recovery in check. Meanwhile, US fiscal stimulus hopes and negative real yields could cushion the downside. The focus shifts on the US economic data and stimulus updates for fresh trading impetus.
Gold: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair faces powerful resistance around $1813/1815 levels, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, SMA10 one-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Recapturing the latter is critical to reviving the recovery momentum from the multi-month trough. The next crucial hurdle is seen at $1818, where the previous day high coincides with the SMA50 four-hour.
The bulls could then aim for the $1825 resistance, which is the SMA10 one-day. Further north, the Pivot Point one-day R1 at $1829.
Alternatively, immediate support awaits at $1807, which the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, below which a dense cluster of supports is aligned around $1803. At that level, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA200 one-day intersect.
The next fierce support is seen at $1800, which is the confluence of the SMA5 one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
A breach of the last could trigger a fresh sell-off towards $1791, the meeting point of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA50 one-hour.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns
GBP/USD trades below 1.34 after the EU's Barnier said that a Brexit deal hangs in the balance and that three issues remain open. Earlier, the currency pair jumped as the UK approved a coronavirus vaccine.
EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2050 as the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and as US lawmakers consider a stimulus package. President-elect Biden's cautious approach to China is countering the enthusiasm. ADP's jobs figures are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart
Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed
The US dollar is marginally bouncing as President-elect Joe Biden wants to keep tariffs on China unchanged at first. The UK's approval of a coronavirus vaccine helps sustain an upbeat mood. ADP's jobs figures, Fed Chair Powell's testimony, fiscal stimulus, and Brexit are all eyed.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!