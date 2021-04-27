Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles between monthly support line and 100-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold struggles to extend Monday’s bounce, wavers inside the key area.
  • Nine-week-old horizontal support zone adds to the downside filters.
  • Late February tops can lure bulls beyond 100-day SMA.

Following its bounce off an ascending support line from March 31, gold remains lackluster around $1,780 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal stays depressed below 100-day SMA (100-DMA).

However, bullish MACD and the commodity’s ability to stay beyond the key short-term support line, as well as a crucial horizontal support area comprising multiple levels marked since February 19 keep gold buyers hopeful.

Hence, the bullion’s another run-up towards the $1,800 can’t be ruled out even as the 100-DMA level of $1,802 becomes a tough nut to crack for the gold bulls.

In a case where gold crosses the $1,802 hurdle, February 23 high close to $1,816 should return to the charts.

On the flip side, a daily closing below the stated support line, around $1,777, will revisit the $1,760-55 support area.

Though, a clear downside past-$1,755 will direct gold sellers towards the $1,678-76 region comprising lows marked in March and April.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1780.8
Today Daily Change -0.36
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1781.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1749.1
Daily SMA50 1746.55
Daily SMA100 1802.9
Daily SMA200 1856.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1783.54
Previous Daily Low 1768.81
Previous Weekly High 1797.93
Previous Weekly Low 1763.7
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1777.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1774.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 1772.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1763.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 1757.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1786.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 1792.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1801.59

 

 

