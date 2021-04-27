Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles between monthly support line and 100-DMA

- Gold struggles to extend Monday’s bounce, wavers inside the key area.
- Nine-week-old horizontal support zone adds to the downside filters.
- Late February tops can lure bulls beyond 100-day SMA.
Following its bounce off an ascending support line from March 31, gold remains lackluster around $1,780 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal stays depressed below 100-day SMA (100-DMA).
However, bullish MACD and the commodity’s ability to stay beyond the key short-term support line, as well as a crucial horizontal support area comprising multiple levels marked since February 19 keep gold buyers hopeful.
Hence, the bullion’s another run-up towards the $1,800 can’t be ruled out even as the 100-DMA level of $1,802 becomes a tough nut to crack for the gold bulls.
In a case where gold crosses the $1,802 hurdle, February 23 high close to $1,816 should return to the charts.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the stated support line, around $1,777, will revisit the $1,760-55 support area.
Though, a clear downside past-$1,755 will direct gold sellers towards the $1,678-76 region comprising lows marked in March and April.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1780.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1781.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.1
|Daily SMA50
|1746.55
|Daily SMA100
|1802.9
|Daily SMA200
|1856.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1777.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.59
