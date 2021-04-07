Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to confirm a base on a close above the $1766 mark – Commerzbank

Metals generally higher, lifted by a weaker US Dollar, as gold is attempting to base but will need to close above $1766 to confirm, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to average $1800 in 2021 – Citibank
Gold holds off the June low at $1670.49
“Gold has again tested and held over the $1670.49 June low and appears to have based near-term at $1677.73/$1676.80.”
“Further upside attempts look likely and attention has reverted to the $1765.24/61 November low and May 2020 high. Only a close above here will negate downside pressure and convince us there is scope to recover to the $1816.21 23rd February high and the 200-day ma at $1859.50.”
“Below $1670 lies the 50 % retracement of the 2018-2021 advance at $1616.18. Below it the September 2019 high can be seen at $1557.29.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
