Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD testing key resistance ahead of Super Thursday

- Gold is being capped at a critical level of resistance.
- Bulls need to get back over the counter trendline or face bearish pressures below it.
A weaker USD helped gold prices rebound from earlier losses following US Treasury Secretary’ Janet Yellen’s weekend comments on interest rates.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,899 and flat on the day. Gold ended the North American session higher by some 0.4% following a run from the lows of $1,881.60 to a high of $1,900.19.
The dollar index DXY was down 0.21% at 89.946. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.569%, dropping from 1.560%, and from 1.628%, on Friday.
''Yellen's view that a higher interest rate environment would be a plus for the US initially spooked investors,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''However, the central bankers have stuck to the Fed’s hymn book, suggesting inflationary concerns will be short-lived and monetary policy will be loose for the foreseeable future. This should provide support for gold prices, with our gold valuation model suggesting fair value is around USD2000/oz.''
Meanwhile, the greenback and US Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI on the same day.
Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the US Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.
As for positioning, speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Gold technical analysis
Technically, the price has rallied to an area of horizontal resistance above the 10-day EMA.
The vicinity of the counter trendline on the daily time frame is also a level of resistance that might cap the strong bullish correction that extended on Monday.
The 4-hour 20 and 10 EMAs are also bullish at this point with the 10 crossing the 20 EMA.
In contrast, from an hourly perspective, there are possibilities of a correction to the prior resistance and the confluence of the 38.2% Fibo and 21-hour EMA before an onward extension.
