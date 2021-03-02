Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday recovery

- Gold witnessed a modest recovery from multi-month lows touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Sustained USD buying interest kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
- The lack of any strong follow-through buying supports prospects for further weakness.
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce from multi-month lows and was last seen trading with modest gains of around 0.20%, just below the $1730 level.
The precious metal managed to find some support near the $1707 area and staged a modest bounce from the lowest level since mid-June 2020. Given that the recent violent selloff in the US bond market has eased, slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor that prompted some short-covering around the non-yielding yellow metal.
This, along with a cautious mood in the equity markets, extended some additional support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. The supporting factors, to a larger extent, were negated by some follow-through US dollar buying, which tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodity and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the XAU/USD.
The greenback remained well supported by the upbeat US economic outlook, bolstered by the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan. The reflation trade has been fueling doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low rates for a longer period, which was seen as another factor capping gains for gold.
From a technical perspective, the metal's inability to gain any meaningful traction suggests that the near-term bearish trend might still be far from being over. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the XAU/USD has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the US bond yields, the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1727.48
|Today Daily Change
|3.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1723.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1800.54
|Daily SMA50
|1842.14
|Daily SMA100
|1856.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1759.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1744.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1708.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1694.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1668.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1774.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1789.51
