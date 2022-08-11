- Gold price remains pressured around intraday low, extends pullback from one-month high.
- US dollar traces Treasury yields as Fed policymakers reject post US CPI optimism.
- Headlines surrounding China also underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower grounds near intraday bottom surrounding $1,784 as bears attack the 50-DMA heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal respects the US dollar’s latest rebound amid mixed concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move and China.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) pares the biggest daily loss in five months, up 0.20% intraday near 105.45 by the press time, as Fed policymakers fail to cheer Wednesday’s softer US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, down to 8.5% on YoY in July versus 8.7% expected and 9.1% prior.
Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Fed recently hesitated to declare victory over inflation. In doing so, the policymaker joined the likes of Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. Previously, Fed’s Kashkari mentioned that he hasn't "seen anything that changes" the need to raise the Fed's policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and 4.4% by the end of 2023. Further, Fed policymaker Evens stated, “The economy is almost surely a little more fragile, but would take something adverse to trigger a recession.” Fed’s Evans also called inflation "unacceptably" high.
In addition to this, talks surrounding China also weigh on the XAU/USD prices due to the Dragon Nation’s status as among the world’s biggest gold consumers. Reuters relied on sources to mention that the saying US President Biden rethinks steps on China tariffs in wake of Taiwan response. Additionally, a jump in the coronavirus cases from China, to 700 new confirmed cases in the mainland on August 10 versus 444 a day earlier, also weighs on the gold price. Furthermore, China Customs’ latest rejection of US meat from a specific producer and comments from the Taiwan Foreign Ministry, suggest rejection of China’s motto of 'One country, Two systems’, also weigh on the bright metal prices.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains near 4,220 by the press time after Wall Street rallied and the US Treasury yields remained mostly unchanged the previous day.
Looking forward, US Jobless Claims and the monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) for July. Furthermore, Friday’s preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August will also be important for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the three-week-old ascending support line, now a resistance line around $1,795, joins the RSI retreat and the MACD’s easing bullish bias to tease the XAU/USD bears.
However, a daily close below the 50-DMA support surrounding $1,784 appears necessary for the gold price to extend the latest weakness towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of April-July downside, near $1,755.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of the $1,795 support-turned-resistance isn’t an open call to the gold buyers.
The reason is the existence of a downward sloping resistance line from late April, around $1,824.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1784.98
|Today Daily Change
|-7.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|1792.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1745.8
|Daily SMA50
|1785.7
|Daily SMA100
|1840.8
|Daily SMA200
|1841.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1807.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1787.65
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1795.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1800.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1784.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1763.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1804.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1816.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1824.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0300 as dollar reverses post-US CPI losses
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.0300 amid a notable recovery in the US dollar. Risk remains in a weaker spot amid US-Sino tensions and China's covid woes, underpinning the dollar's safe-haven appeal. Investors reassess Fed rate hike expectations after soft US CPI.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2200 ahead UK ministers’ meeting with energy firms
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.2200 heading into Thursday’s London open. The US dollar rebounds amid a tepid market mood. China-linked concerns favor the safe-haven US dollar. The UK ministers will meet major energy firms amid a deepening energy crisis.
Gold: Sellers poke $1,784 support on Fed, China jitters
Gold price holds lower grounds around intraday bottom near $1,780, as bears attack the 50-DMA heading into Thursday’s European session. The precious metal respects the US dollar’s latest rebound amid mixed concerns surrounding the Fed's next move and China.
Shiba Inu price edges close to a 60% breakout as bears watch in disbelief
Shiba Inu price shows a resilience that has not only kept it above a significant support level but also managed to slowly catalyze a move that could result in a 60% upswing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!