Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence

- Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low.
- Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers.
- Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Gold drops 0.03% despite the latest corrective pullback to $1,784 ahead of Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal respects the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since late February.
Given the Momentum indicator flashing sluggish signs, the commodity prices can stay pressured. However, a convergence of 100-HMA and an ascending support line from April 13 near $1,781 challenges the metal sellers.
Should the quote remain depressed below $1,781, the weekly bottom surrounding $1,763 and last Friday’s low near $1,760 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will aim for the $1,790 hurdle comprising multiple levels marked since Monday, a break of which should direct gold buyers toward the key $1,798 resistance comprising recent highs.
It’s worth mentioning that the bullion’s upside past $1,798 needs validation from the $1,700 psychological magnet before eyeing the top late February downswing, near $1,816.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1784.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1744.16
|Daily SMA50
|1748.33
|Daily SMA100
|1804.1
|Daily SMA200
|1857.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.48
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1815.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal
Bitcoin price crashed below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich. The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax hike loom.
Gold remains two steps away from $1800 and beyond
Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a tepid bounce after falling 1% on Thursday amid a sharp recovery staged by the US dollar. Risk-aversion gripped the markets on Bloomberg report that the Biden administration is proposing higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for its social plan.
Lagarde cautiousness & Biden's taxes
All market chatter is about Biden's taxes & their impact on shares and cryptos. But let's discuss that ECB decision first-- The economic outlook is improving in Europe, yet you wouldn't know it from Lagarde's Thursday comments after the ECB decision.