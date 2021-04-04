Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,730 on Easter Monday

- Gold struggles to extend last week’s recovery moves.
- Covid, Sino-Western tensions and upbeat US strength test gold buyers.
- After the Good Friday holiday, most markets in Asia are off due to Easter Monday.
- Lackluster trading expected ahead of the US session, risk catalysts remain as the key.
Gold looks to reverse the week-start drop to $1,726.31 while taking rounds to $1,728-29 during the early Monday morning in Asia. However, off in most Asian markets and a lack of major risk catalysts seem to test the gold traders off-late even as US dollar strength seems to test the bullion’s recovery moves, portrayed the last week.
US dollar weighs on recovery moves…
US dollar index (DXY) pulled back from November 2020 tops and favored gold traders to trim losses the last week. However, Friday’s upbeat US employment figures join strong US Treasury yields to weigh on the yellow metal.
US jobs report for March managed to beat the market expectations as the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 916K. Not only strong employment figures but President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending also suggests faster recovery of the world’s largest economy, which in turn directs market players toward the greenback.
Also on the positive side could be the US 10-year Treasury demand which takes clues from reflation fears amid a global wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus to overcome the pandemic.
It’s worth mentioning that the recent positive covid vaccine news and faster jabbing in the key developed economies also favor the US bond bears and back the US dollar off-late.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence and Western tussle with China are also the key challenges to the market sentiment that should weigh on the yellow metal.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction after Friday’s upbeat performance.
Looking forward, off in Australia, New Zealand and China may restrict market moves in Asia. Though, recent challenges to risk, mainly emanating from France and concerning US President Biden’s infrastructure spending plan, may entertain the commodity traders.
Technical analysis
Despite crossing a downward sloping trend line from January 29, gold needs to provide a daily closing beyond 21-day EMA, around $1,730 by the press time, to recall buyers. Otherwise, the risk of the precious metal’s pullback to $1,676 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.09
|Today Daily Change
|-1.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1729.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.71
|Daily SMA50
|1771.11
|Daily SMA100
|1815.55
|Daily SMA200
|1859.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1721.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk sentiment gets a boost from US data
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest losses at around 1.1760, as the dollar advanced on Friday with upbeat US employment data. Stocks futures rallied to record levels following upbeat US figures. EUR/USD is at risk of falling below the 1.1700 figure in the next few days.
GBP/USD: Near-term advances in the docket
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.1852 on Friday, a weekly high, confined to a tight range but holding on to gains as the day came to an end. UK markets were closed on Friday and will continue down at the beginning of the week due to the Easter holidays.
GBP/USD: Near-term advances in the docket
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.1852 on Friday, a weekly high, confined to a tight range but holding on to gains as the day came to an end. UK markets were closed on Friday and will continue down at the beginning of the week due to the Easter holidays.
Ripple needs to crack this key resistance to conquer $0.65
Ripple (XRP/USD) is holding the higher ground for the third straight session, as sellers continue to lurk just shy of the $0.60 mark. The no.7 crypto coin awaits a strong catalyst for the next push higher. The Good Friday holiday-thinned trading could likely propel exaggerated move in the spot.
S&P 500 SPX Week Ahead: 4,000 reasons to be bullish!
S&P 500 closes at a record high above 4,000. This is not a fools day joke! Equity markets remain buoyant as Biden boosts all bets. April is historically the second-best performing month for the S&P 500.