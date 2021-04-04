WH Economic Adviser Deese: Goal of the infrastructure plan is investment that will foster job growth

US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan focuses on investments that will drive job growth in the long term, White House Economic Adviser Brian Deese said in a Fox News interview on Sunday.
Additional quotes
March jobs numbers a welcome sign.
We have a long way to go, jobs down, millions of Americans are out of work.
US corporate tax system is broken.
Believe republicans would support about $615 billion in infrastructure spending.
Market implications
Upbeat US jobs report helped the dollar to stage a decent recovery on Friday. Starting a new week this Easter Monday, the US dollar index has eased a bit, as the sentiment remains lifted amid increased hopes of faster post-pandemic economic recovery.
