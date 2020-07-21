Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rises further to fresh multi-year highs above $1840

- Weaker US dollar across the board keeps boosting XAU/USD.
- Despite overbought readings, the yellow metal keeps going north.
Gold extended daily gains and climbed to $1842/oz hitting the highest level since September 2011. As of writing, it is trading near the top, holding onto to a daily gain of almost $25.
The key driver continues to be a weaker US dollar. The greenback is falling sharply across the board with the DXY trading 95.20, down 0.65%, having the worst daily performance in weeks.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is testing the 27,000 area, up 1.15% while the Nasdaq corrects lower 0.40%. The improvement in market sentiment follows the agreement between European leaders for the recovery fund and optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine.
Another driver of USD weakens are US yields. The 10-year yields reached levels under 0.60% for the first time since July 10. The dollar is falling against majors, including safe-havens CHF and JPY, but also versus commodity and emerging market currencies.
Technical levels
Short-term technical indicators in XAU/USD point to overbought readings but no sign of a correction are seen at the moment. If the metal continues to rally, a natural resistance is seen at $1850, followed by the $1880 area. On the flip side, the immediate support is located at $1835, and then $1815/20 (July 8, 9 & 20 high).
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.9
|Today Daily Change
|24.24
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|1817.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1788.94
|Daily SMA50
|1750.65
|Daily SMA100
|1698.72
|Daily SMA200
|1610.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1820.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1805.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1814.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1811.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1808.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1794.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1829.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1838.31
