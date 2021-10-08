Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD returns below $1,760 after a spike up to $1,780

- Gold loses momentum after hitting $1,780 high.
- Monetary normalization and US dollar strength are undermining demand for bullion.
- XAU/USD nearing important support at $1,725 and $1,675.
Gold futures have returned to previous ranges, below $1,760 on Friday, following a $20 spike, capped at $1,780 following the release of the US Non-Farm Payrolls report. The yellow metal has been moving without a clear direction over the last few days and is set to close the week barely unchanged.
Gold, on the defensive on Fed tapering expectations
Bullion prices jumped about 1% on the back of weaker than expected US employment figures, to hit two-week highs at $1,780. The bullish momentum, however, lacked follow-through, with the pair giving away gains as the market accepted the fact that this will not dissuade the Federal Reserve to start tapering bond purchases, probably a soon as in November.
US Non-Farm Payrolls increased by 194,000 in September, missing expectations of a nearly 500,000 increment. Beyond that, the unemployment rate declined to 4.8%, from 5.2% in August, while the average hourly earnings increased 0.6% on the month, and 4.6% year-on-year.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive, after having lost about 4% over the last four weeks on a combination of factors. The expectations of gradual monetary policy normalization by the world’s major central banks, and, in particular, the prospects that the US Federal Reserve will announce the end of QE over the coming months, are denting the appeal of precious metals.
Furthermore, the rally on US Treasury bond yields, with the US Benchmark above 1.5% for most of the week, has boosted USD strength, thus increasing pressure on the US dollar-denominated precious metal.
XAU/USD: Above important resistance at $1,725 and $1,675
The pair is now consolidating above $1,745 (October 6 low). Below here, the next support level would be at $1,720 (September 29 and 30) low, which might expose 2021 lows at $1,6080/90.
On the upside, the pair should return above $1.760 (20-day SMA) and $1,780/85 (50-day SMA and September 22 low), which would increase confidence for the bulls and drive the pair towards September 15 high at $1.807.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1758.58
|Today Daily Change
|2.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1755.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1763.27
|Daily SMA50
|1780.71
|Daily SMA100
|1805.24
|Daily SMA200
|1799.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1766.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1752.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1764.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1757.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1761.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1749.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1743.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1734.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1764.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1779.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.