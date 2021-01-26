Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, forming a symmetrical triangle

- Gold extended its directionless price moves for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The formation of a symmetrical triangle points to an extension of the prior bearish trend.
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses for the second consecutive day and remained confined in a range, around the $1850-60 region through the mid-European session on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the precious metal has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past one-week or so. The range-bound price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle, which often marks a continuation of the prior trend.
Given the sharp pullback from monthly tops, around the $1960 region touched on January 6, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. That said, the direction of the next major move can only be determined after the occurrence of a valid breakout.
Neutral technical indicators on daily/4-hourly charts also warrant some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any firm near-term direction. Investors might also prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.
Hence, any dip towards the triangle support, currently near the $1842 region, is more likely to attract some buying. Some follow-through selling will mark a bearish breakdown and drag the XAU/USD back towards last week's swing lows, around the $1800 mark.
On the flip side, the top boundary of the mentioned triangle, around the $1865 area, might act as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by the $1872 supply zone, above which a bout of short-covering could push the XAU/USD closer to the $1900 round-figure.
XAU/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1853.46
|Today Daily Change
|-2.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1855.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1874.72
|Daily SMA50
|1858.68
|Daily SMA100
|1882.01
|Daily SMA200
|1848.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868
|Previous Daily Low
|1847.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1855.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1846.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1866.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1877.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.65
