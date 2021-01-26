Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, forming a symmetrical triangle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold extended its directionless price moves for the second straight session on Tuesday.
  • The formation of a symmetrical triangle points to an extension of the prior bearish trend.

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses for the second consecutive day and remained confined in a range, around the $1850-60 region through the mid-European session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the precious metal has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past one-week or so. The range-bound price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle, which often marks a continuation of the prior trend.

Given the sharp pullback from monthly tops, around the $1960 region touched on January 6, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. That said, the direction of the next major move can only be determined after the occurrence of a valid breakout.

Neutral technical indicators on daily/4-hourly charts also warrant some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any firm near-term direction. Investors might also prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.

Hence, any dip towards the triangle support, currently near the $1842 region, is more likely to attract some buying. Some follow-through selling will mark a bearish breakdown and drag the XAU/USD back towards last week's swing lows, around the $1800 mark.

On the flip side, the top boundary of the mentioned triangle, around the $1865 area, might act as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by the $1872 supply zone, above which a bout of short-covering could push the XAU/USD closer to the $1900 round-figure.

XAU/USD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1853.46
Today Daily Change -2.42
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1855.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1874.72
Daily SMA50 1858.68
Daily SMA100 1882.01
Daily SMA200 1848.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1868
Previous Daily Low 1847.2
Previous Weekly High 1875.2
Previous Weekly Low 1802.8
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1860.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1855.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 1846.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 1836.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 1825.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 1866.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1877.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 1887.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

