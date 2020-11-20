Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range, bearish bias persists

- Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a range around $1865 region.
- This week’s sustained breakthrough an upward sloping trend-channel favours bearish traders.
- Attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near $1900 mark.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1865 region.
The precious metal's inability to gain any meaningful traction comes on the back of this week's break below a short-term ascending trend-channel, which constituted the formation of a bearish flag pattern. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory, adding credence to the negative set-up.
That said, bearish traders might still wait for some follow-through selling below the $1850-48 strong horizontal support before positioning for any further depreciating move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the slide towards testing the $1820-15 congestion zone before eventually dropping to test the very important 200-day SMA support – levels just below the $1800 round-figure.
On the flip side, the mentioned trend-channel support breakpoint, around the $1877-78 region, which now coincides with 200-hour SMA, should now act as a stiff resistance. Any subsequent move up might be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the XAU/USD near the $1900 mark.
XAU/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1866.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1866.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1890.76
|Daily SMA50
|1901.22
|Daily SMA100
|1908.78
|Daily SMA200
|1792.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1874.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1852.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1865.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1854.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1843.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1876.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1885.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1897.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, bearish bias persists
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a range around $1865 region. This week’s sustained breakthrough an upward sloping trend-channel favours bearish traders. Attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near $1900 mark.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI: Descending triangle breakout on 1H calls for additional upside
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is back on the bids above the $42 mark, heading towards multi-day highs of $42.68 despite the risk-off market mood.