Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770

- XAU/USD lost its traction after advancing to multi-month highs.
- Near-term support seems to have formed a little below $1,770.
- Gold continues to react to fluctuations in US Treasury bond yields.
The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction. As of writing, XAU/USD was losing 0.13% on a daily basis at $1,774.
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the US Treasury bond yields' performance continues to impact gold's valuation. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which spent the first half of the day in the negative territory, was last seen rising nearly 1% on the day.
Gold technical outlook
On the four hour chart, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally that started last week on Thursday and ended earlier in the day on Monday seems to have formed strong support at $1,767. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart continues to hold above 50, suggesting that the pair is staging a technical correction. Below $1,767, the 20-period SMA aligns as the next support at $1,764 ahead of $1,760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
On the flip side, the pair could target $1,790, once again, if it closes a four-hour candle above $1,775 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement). Finally, $1,800 (psychological level) could be seen as the next target on the upside if bulls retake control of the price.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1773.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1774.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1735.09
|Daily SMA50
|1752.17
|Daily SMA100
|1804.89
|Daily SMA200
|1857.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1759.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1774.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1761.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1748.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1737.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1785.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1796.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1809.82
