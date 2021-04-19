Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • XAU/USD lost its traction after advancing to multi-month highs.
  • Near-term support seems to have formed a little below $1,770.
  • Gold continues to react to fluctuations in US Treasury bond yields.

The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction. As of writing, XAU/USD was losing 0.13% on a daily basis at $1,774.

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the US Treasury bond yields' performance continues to impact gold's valuation. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which spent the first half of the day in the negative territory, was last seen rising nearly 1% on the day. 

Gold technical outlook

On the four hour chart, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally that started last week on Thursday and ended earlier in the day on Monday seems to have formed strong support at $1,767. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart continues to hold above 50, suggesting that the pair is staging a technical correction. Below $1,767, the 20-period SMA aligns as the next support at $1,764 ahead of $1,760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

On the flip side, the pair could target $1,790, once again, if it closes a four-hour candle above $1,775 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement). Finally, $1,800 (psychological level) could be seen as the next target on the upside if bulls retake control of the price.

Additional levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1773.82
Today Daily Change -0.93
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1774.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1735.09
Daily SMA50 1752.17
Daily SMA100 1804.89
Daily SMA200 1857.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1783.85
Previous Daily Low 1759.82
Previous Weekly High 1783.85
Previous Weekly Low 1723.8
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1774.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1769
Daily Pivot Point S1 1761.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 1748.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 1737.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1785.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 1796.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 1809.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.20 on broad dollar weakness

EUR/USD holds above 1.20 on broad dollar weakness

EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.20, hitting the highest since March as the greenback falls despite a slide in stocks and an uptick in US yields. Optimism about Europe's vaccination campaign is helping the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat

GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat

GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retreats from two-month tops, slides to $1,770 region

XAU/USD retreats from two-month tops, slides to $1,770 region

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to near two-month tops. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields prompted some selling around the metal. Sustained USD selling should help limit any deeper losses amid a softer risk tone.

Gold News

Ripple price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses

Ripple price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses

BTC price has recovered only 8.5% since its crash, while ETH and XRP have surged 18% and 32%, respectively. ETH price and BTC face headwinds stalling their upswings while XRP bulls hint at a positive outlook. XRP price could surge 30% due to the presence of a strong foothold at $1.34.

Read more

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs

Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures