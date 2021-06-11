Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest May highs at $1913 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price rebounds on dovish Fed expectations despite hotter US inflation.
- Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning streak, closes below $1,900.
Gold price is looking to extend Thursday’s stellar performance on the final trading day of this week, as the bulls briefly recapture the $1900 mark. The ongoing decline in the US Treasury yields continues to boost gold price at the dollar’s expense. Despite a hotter-than-expected US CPI print, markets remain hopeful that the Fed will dismiss the price rise as temporary and maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance until its employment goals are achieved. Therefore, the greenback tumbled alongside the yields, bumping up gold price from five-day lows near $1870.
The narrative around the dovish Fed expectation will continue to play out heading into the FOMC decision due next week, underpinning the sentiment around gold. In the meantime, traders await the Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment data for some near-term trading incentives.
Read: Top commodities to trade amid global reflation: Silver and copper to outshine gold price
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is looking to retest the previous month high at $1913 on the bullish reversal.
Ahead of that target, the pivot point one-day R1 at $1908 needs to be cleared.
If the buying interest accelerates, gold price could revisit the previous week high at $1917.
Meanwhile, the bulls remain hopeful so long as the price holds above powerful support around $1894, which is the confluence of the SMA5 four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
The next line of defense awaits around $1890, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day coincides with the SMA10 four-hour.
Further south, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1882 could come to the buyers’ rescue.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD struggles for a clear direction while wavering below 1.4200 ahead of the UK GDP data. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
Gold looks to retest May highs at $1913
Gold price is looking to extend Thursday’s stellar performance on the final trading day of this week, as the bulls briefly recapture the $1900 mark. Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls.
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.