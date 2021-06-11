Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest May highs at $1913 – Confluence Detector

Gold price rebounds on dovish Fed expectations despite hotter US inflation.

Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls.

Gold price is looking to extend Thursday’s stellar performance on the final trading day of this week, as the bulls briefly recapture the $1900 mark. The ongoing decline in the US Treasury yields continues to boost gold price at the dollar’s expense. Despite a hotter-than-expected US CPI print, markets remain hopeful that the Fed will dismiss the price rise as temporary and maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance until its employment goals are achieved. Therefore, the greenback tumbled alongside the yields, bumping up gold price from five-day lows near $1870.

The narrative around the dovish Fed expectation will continue to play out heading into the FOMC decision due next week, underpinning the sentiment around gold. In the meantime, traders await the Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment data for some near-term trading incentives.

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is looking to retest the previous month high at $1913 on the bullish reversal.

Ahead of that target, the pivot point one-day R1 at $1908 needs to be cleared.

If the buying interest accelerates, gold price could revisit the previous week high at $1917.

Meanwhile, the bulls remain hopeful so long as the price holds above powerful support around $1894, which is the confluence of the SMA5 four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.

The next line of defense awaits around $1890, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day coincides with the SMA10 four-hour.

Further south, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1882 could come to the buyers’ rescue.

Here is how it looks on the tool

