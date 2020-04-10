Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is ending the week nearing 2020 highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD ends the trading week nearing the 2020 high. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1690/1700 resistance zone.
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
Gold is nearing the 2020 highs while above the main DMA (daily simple moving average) suggesting that bulls remain in full control of the market. 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
Gold is trading above its main SMAs while challenging the 1690/1700 resistance zone as bulls would need a break above the above-mentioned level to extend the up move which would introduce scope to the 1740 resistance on the way up. On the flip side, support can be seen near the 1660, 1640 and 1620 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1684.34
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1684.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1587.32
Daily SMA50 1599.54
Daily SMA100 1556.37
Daily SMA200 1519.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1690.42
Previous Daily Low 1643.82
Previous Weekly High 1636.13
Previous Weekly Low 1568.46
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1672.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1655.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1626.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1608.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1701.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains near 1.0950

EUR/USD holds on to weekly gains near 1.0950

EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 amid broad-based dollar´s weakness. US dismal inflation passed unnoticed in holiday trading. Market cheers Eurogroup agreement on a rescue plan waits from G20 Energy Summit.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressuring the 1.2500 threshold

GBP/USD pressuring the 1.2500 threshold

Thin trading has kept GBP/USD at its 3-week tops just below the 1.2500 level. UK PM Johnson’s better health condition, and the broad US dollar´s weakness provide support.

GBP/USD News

Week ahead – China to reveal virus damage on GDP as markets cling onto optimism

Week ahead – China to reveal virus damage on GDP as markets cling onto optimism

As much of the world is stuck in a lockdown, one country where life has started to return to normal will shed some light on the toll of the virus outbreak on its economy as China reports GDP growth estimates. 

Read more

WTI slumps after Mexico rejects OPEC+ deal, G20 Energy Summit eyed

WTI slumps after Mexico rejects OPEC+ deal, G20 Energy Summit eyed

After witnessing a solid recovery in the final week of March, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumed its bearish trend and lost nearly 18% this Easter holiday-shortened week. Day 2 of OPEC+ meeting and G20 Energy Summit in focus. 

Oil News

Gold: Corrects lower from tops around $1,690/oz

Gold: Corrects lower from tops around $1,690/oz

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are fading part of Thursday’s advance to fresh monthly highs in the $1,690 region. The Fed’s latest stimulus package helped the metal’s upside. US CPI results coming up next on the docket.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures