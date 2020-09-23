Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hovers near $1,900, daily chart shows bearish pattern

- Gold's daily chart shows a descending triangle breakdown.
- Key indicators have aligned in favor of the bears.
The path of least resistance for gold appears to be on the downside, as the yellow metal's daily chart shows a bearish pattern, and the US dollar is breaking higher from its multi-week trading range.
The metal closed Tuesday with a 0.66% loss at $1,899 per ounce, confirming a downside break of a descending triangle represented by trendline connecting Aug. 18 and Sept. 1 highs and Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 lows.
The triangle breakdown indicates the four-week price consolidation has ended, and the pullback from the Aug. 7 record high of $2,075 has resumed.
The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index and descending 5- and 10-day simple moving averages.
The MACD histogram is again printing deeper bars below the zero line – a sign of the strengthening of the bearish momentum.
As such, the metal risks falling to the Aug. 12 low of $1,863. A close above the descending 10-day SMA, currently at $1,936, is needed to invalidate the bearish view.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1901.78
|Today Daily Change
|1.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1900.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.11
|Daily SMA50
|1939.07
|Daily SMA100
|1840.53
|Daily SMA200
|1719.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1920.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1904.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1910.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1930.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1940.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
