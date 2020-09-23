Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hovers near $1,900, daily chart shows bearish pattern

Gold's daily chart shows a descending triangle breakdown.

Key indicators have aligned in favor of the bears.

The path of least resistance for gold appears to be on the downside, as the yellow metal's daily chart shows a bearish pattern, and the US dollar is breaking higher from its multi-week trading range.

The metal closed Tuesday with a 0.66% loss at $1,899 per ounce, confirming a downside break of a descending triangle represented by trendline connecting Aug. 18 and Sept. 1 highs and Aug. 26 and Sept. 8 lows.

The triangle breakdown indicates the four-week price consolidation has ended, and the pullback from the Aug. 7 record high of $2,075 has resumed.

The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index and descending 5- and 10-day simple moving averages.

The MACD histogram is again printing deeper bars below the zero line – a sign of the strengthening of the bearish momentum.

As such, the metal risks falling to the Aug. 12 low of $1,863. A close above the descending 10-day SMA, currently at $1,936, is needed to invalidate the bearish view.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels