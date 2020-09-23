Dollar Index price analysis: Rises above 94 for first since July 27

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The dollar index is breaking higher from its multi-week sideways channel. 
  • The index is yet to clear the six-month bearish trendline. 

The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the safe-haven greenback's value against majors, is rising in Asia despite an uptick in the Asian stocks and overnight gains on Wall Street. 

The DXY is currently seen at 94.16 – the highest level since July 27. 

A close above 94 would imply a bullish breakout from the two-month-long consolidation of 92.00 to 94.00 and open the doors for 96.00 (target as per the measured move method). 

On the way higher, the trendline falling from March and May highs could offer resistance. As of writing, that descending trendline hurdle is located at 94.70. 

Should the index fail to hold above 94.00, stronger selling pressure will likely emerge, yielding a drop to 93.50. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.14
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 93.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93
Daily SMA50 93.48
Daily SMA100 95.71
Daily SMA200 97.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.08
Previous Daily Low 93.47
Previous Weekly High 93.61
Previous Weekly Low 92.77
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump

AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic imposed restrictions. Broad US dollar demand continues to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure

USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure

USD/JPY breaking the 105 figure and bulls look to ride to 105.50. Bears will seek an opportunity to get involved with a fresh impulse to the downside and break monthly support. The DXY rose against most major currencies at the start of this week.

USD/JPY News

Gold licks its wounds around $1,900

Gold licks its wounds around $1,900

Gold pulls back from $1,898.57 after two consecutive days of downside. Broad US dollar strength becomes the key catalyst. A busy day ahead as Japan returns from extended weekend and monthly PMIs are up for a grab.

Gold News

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories

WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.

Oil News

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures