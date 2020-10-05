Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Metals rise sharply amid risk appetite and a weaker US dollar.
  • XAU/USD holds upside bias, testing 20-day moving average.

Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.

The US dollar is trading at the lowest in weeks despite the better-than-expected ISM service sector report. The DXY fell below 93.50, a two week low and remains near the bottom and under pressure. At the same time, equity prices in Wall Street are rising. The Dow Jones is up 1.25%, and the Nasdaq gains 1.60%.

Metals are gaining from the current environment. While XAU/USD $15 on Monday, silver is rising by more than 2%. XAG/USD reached at $24.50, the highest since September 22.

Technical levels

XAU/USD holds a bullish tone moving in an ascendant channel. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at $1920, a consolidation on top would clear the way to more gains, targeting the $1940 zone.

A reversal from the current level in XAU/USD would weaken the upside. Now the $1900 level is the immediate support followed by $1885. A consolidation below would sign more weakness ahead.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1914.96
Today Daily Change 17.64
Today Daily Change % 0.93
Today daily open 1897.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1916.56
Daily SMA50 1945.54
Daily SMA100 1854.2
Daily SMA200 1734.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1917.16
Previous Daily Low 1889.93
Previous Weekly High 1917.16
Previous Weekly Low 1848.82
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1900.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1906.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 1885.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 1874.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 1858.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 1913.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 1928.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 1940.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

