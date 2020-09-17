Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has a lower ceiling to break – Confluence Detector

Gold has been finding its feet after the blow from the Federal Reserve. The world's most powerful central bank did not provide additional stimulus, disappointing markets that expected more bond-buying. Without additional funds, the precious metal retreated from the highs.
While XAU/USD is lower, significant resistance is lower than it used to be. If a break occurs, gold may have more upside room to run.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold faces fierce resistance at around $1,943, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the SMA 50-15m, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
Further above, $1,952 is a soft line of resistance. It is where the SMA 100-15m and teh Fibonacci 23.6% one-week converge.
The high target is $1,966, which is the confluence of the previous weekly high, the BB 1h-Upper, and the Fibonacci 38.2% oen-day.
Support awaits at $1,938, which is the meeting point of the SMA 5-15m and the Piuvot Point one-day Support 2.
The next cushion is stronger. At $1,929, we see a juncture including 50-day SMA and the Fibonacci 61.8% oen-week.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.
How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets
The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.