Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to break $1850 and turns to the downside

- XAU/USD losses momentum near $1850 and falls hitting fresh daily lows.
- The metal is about to end a three-day positive streak, after rising more than $80 from the weekly bottom.
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1848/oz reaching the highest level since November 23 and then turned to the downside. It bottomed at $1829 and is it about to end the week hovering around $1830.
It was a volatile week for gold. From the Monday low at $1763 rose more than $80. As of writing, it is up 4% for the week. The sharp rebound mitigated the bearish pressure.
The recovery in gold was capped by the strong $1845/50 area that is a critical resistance. A break higher should lead to further gains. So far, every approximation was followed by a limited correction lower. The positive momentum will likely continue to hold while price remains above $1800. A slide below would expose the next support at $1775 and the recent low of $1764.
Gold is about to end the week higher, after losing almost $200 over the previous three weeks. The move to the upside started with a technical correction and amid profit-taking. More recently, it was the dollar’s weakness that supported the move higher.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1832.9
|Today Daily Change
|-9.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1842.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.33
|Daily SMA50
|1879.89
|Daily SMA100
|1910.72
|Daily SMA200
|1802.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1844.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1831.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1809.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1849.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1856.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.85
