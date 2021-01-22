Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,875 as upside target – Confluence Detector

Gold has retreated from the highs as President Joe Biden's stimulus plan is running into opposition from Republicans. Will the new administration settle for quick wins and a smaller package or wait and try to pass a big bill? The precious metal would need more funds – and that they come sooner – in order to gain more ground.

How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical graphs?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has significant resistance at $1,857, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the Bollinger Band 4h-Middle.

The upside target for XAU/USD is $1,875, where a dense cluster of levels awaits it. These include the previous daily high, the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.

Looking down, $1,847, a considerable cushion awaits at $1,846, which is the meeting point of the SMA 10-15m, the previous 4h-low, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.

Gold bears may eye $1,836, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower. and more.

XAU/USD resistance and support levels

