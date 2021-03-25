Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area

- A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold.
- The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern.
- Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
Gold lacked any intraday directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1730 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Concerns that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions could delay the global economic recovery extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. However, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, stronger US dollar and a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields capped the upside for the commodity.
Looking at the technical picture, the XAU/USD has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past two weeks or so – barring the post-FOMC move up. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle pattern on hourly charts. This might still be categorized as a bearish continuation pattern, marking a brief pause in the trend.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that the XAU/USD has repeatedly struggled to find acceptance above the $1742-44 supply zone. That said, neutral technical indicators haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before placing any aggressive bets.
Meanwhile, the lower boundary of the trading range, around the $1720 region might continue to act as immediate support. A convincing break below will reaffirm a bearish break and drag the commodity to the $1700 mark. The downfall could further get extended back towards multi-month lows, around the $1677-76 region touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, the $1742-44 region remains a strong hurdle. A sustained breakthrough, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the trading range resistance, around the $1748 level, will be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the move towards challenging the $1760-65 strong horizontal support breakpoint.
The latter coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains. The precious metal might then surpass an intermediate barrier near the $1773-75 region and aim to reclaim the $1800 mark.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.23
|Today Daily Change
|-2.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1734.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1726.26
|Daily SMA50
|1787.01
|Daily SMA100
|1826.41
|Daily SMA200
|1860.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1738.48
|Previous Daily Low
|1723.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1732.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1729.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1726.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1711.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1741.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.63
