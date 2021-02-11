Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily slide, next support aligns at $1,818

- XAU/USD falls sharply during the American trading hours.
- Next near-term support for gold could be seen at $1,818.
- RSI indicator on the one-hour chart dropped below 30.
The XAU/USD pair came under heavy selling pressure during the European trading hours and dropped to a daily low of $1,823. Renewed USD strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on XAU/USD, which was last seen losing 1% on the day at $1,825.
Gold technical outlook
With the latest decline, gold price fell below both the 100-hour and 200-hour SMAs and sellers could look to remain in control of XAU/USD's action unless the pair manages to reclaim those levels. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart retreated below 30, suggesting that there could be a technical correction before the next leg down.
$1,830/33 (100-hour SMA/200-hour SMA) aligns as the initial resistance ahead of $1,840 (50-hour SMA) and $1,855 (daily high).
On the downside, $1,818 (static level) could be seen as the next target in case the bearish momentum remains intact. Below that level, next support is located at $1,810.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1824.34
|Today Daily Change
|-18.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|1842.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.87
|Daily SMA50
|1859.87
|Daily SMA100
|1870.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1847.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1832.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1822.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
