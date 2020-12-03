Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases gains despite dollar’s weakness

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • XAU/USD spiked lower to $1823 and then rebounded.
  • The rally from monthly lows remains in place, momentum eases.

Gold pulled back from weekly highs and dropped to $1823/oz, reaching a fresh daily low. It then rebounded, and as of writing, it trades at $1830, around the same level it closed on Wednesday.

The rally in XAU/USD from multi-month lows appears to be losing strength even as the US dollar tumbles across the board. The DXY dropped to 90.48, the lowest level in two years.

The area around $1845, slightly below the $1850 level that was a key support prior to the sell-off to $1765, capped the upside. The band $1845/50 is a key resistance that if broken, should clear the way to more gains.

On the downside, now $1820 is the immediate support followed by $1800.  A slide of XAU/USD below $1800 would add pressure, leaving the metal vulnerable to more losses.

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1830.46
Today Daily Change 2.06
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1828.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1855.68
Daily SMA50 1880.4
Daily SMA100 1910.27
Daily SMA200 1801.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1832.52
Previous Daily Low 1807.55
Previous Weekly High 1876.14
Previous Weekly Low 1774.4
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1822.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1817.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1813.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1797.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1788.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 1838.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1847.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1863.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

