Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD ends 2020 hovering near $1900, with a 22% gain

- Gold have the best year since 2010, rising $350 or 22%.
- XAU/USD continues to test the $1900 area, a critical short-term resistance.
Gold is about to end the year with a bullish bias, testing the $1900 barrier, supported by a US dollar decline. It gained 22% over the year and hit a record high at $2075 back in August. It then pulled back, hitting levels under $1800.
The rally of XAU/USD from the November low near $1760 faces a strong resistance at $1900. A break above could open the doors to more gain. The daily chart points to the upside in gold, but while below $1900, gains are seen as limited. A slide under $1875 would weaken the outlook.
In December, the metal rose more than 6% after falling during the previous four months on a correction from record-high levels. It resumed the upside and consolidated 2020 gains. It is the best year for gold since 2010.
Other metals also have a great year, with silver gaining more than 45%, Palladium by 20%, and Platinum by 11%.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1897.08
|Today Daily Change
|3.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1893.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1862.7
|Daily SMA50
|1866.26
|Daily SMA100
|1895.6
|Daily SMA200
|1828.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1893.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1876.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1906.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1886.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1881.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1870.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1899.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1905.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1916.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
