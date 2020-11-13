Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a pennant pattern

  • Gold's 4-hour chart shows a bearish pennant pattern. 
  • A breakdown would shift the focus to support at $1,800.

Gold fell by over 4% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. 

The price action has taken the shape of a bearish pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart

A break below the pennant support, currently at $1,859, would imply a resumption of the sell-off from Monday's high of $1,965 and shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,800 (target as per the measured move method). 

Alternatively, a breakout above the upper end would expose the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,896. At press time, gold is trading at $1,880 per ounce, representing a 0.17% gain on the day. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1879.93
Today Daily Change 4.24
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1875.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1898.03
Daily SMA50 1907.07
Daily SMA100 1903.54
Daily SMA200 1784.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1883.93
Previous Daily Low 1862.81
Previous Weekly High 1960.4
Previous Weekly Low 1873.52
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1875.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1870.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 1864.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1853.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 1843.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1885.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 1895.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 1906.6

 

 

 

