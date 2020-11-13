Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a pennant pattern

Gold's 4-hour chart shows a bearish pennant pattern.

A breakdown would shift the focus to support at $1,800.

Gold fell by over 4% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since.

The price action has taken the shape of a bearish pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart.

A break below the pennant support, currently at $1,859, would imply a resumption of the sell-off from Monday's high of $1,965 and shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,800 (target as per the measured move method).

Alternatively, a breakout above the upper end would expose the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,896. At press time, gold is trading at $1,880 per ounce, representing a 0.17% gain on the day.

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels