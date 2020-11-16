Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism

- Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896.
- Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes.
- Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.
- Risk catalysts to keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold picks up bids around $1,888, up 0.07% on a day, during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently gained, after the initial $30 drop, as global markets turned optimistic on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Also favoring the risk-on mood could be the Brexit news as well as the US dollar weakness.
J&J, Moderna keeps markets upbeat…
Having earlier heard that Moderna’s vaccine has a 94.5% effective rate and is easy to distribute, AP News recently came out with the headlines suggesting the start of the two-dose vaccine trials from Johnson and Johnson. Global markets are optimistic to find a cure to the major disease that has roiled macros so far in 2020. In doing so, bulls are also watching over the US covid fashion that indicates local lockdowns. On the other hand, virus conditions in Europe and the UK have been recovering off-late, though not much positive.
Elsewhere, news that the much-awaited Brexit trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the UK, can be expected early next week, as per The Sun, also favored the risk-tone sentiment.
That said, S&P 500 Futures look for clear direction while taking rounds to 3,625/30 after Wall Street closed on the positive side by the end of Monday’s trading session.
Given the recent positive updates concerning the virus vaccine and Brexit, gold prices can keep the last week’s recovery moves from September lows. Though, challenges to the reopening plans in some of the US states may offer intermediate stop to the buyers.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking 50-day EMA, currently around $1,899.50, gold bulls remain cautious. Meanwhile, 100-day EMA and the recent lows, respectively near $1,876 and $1,850, restrict the metal’s short-term downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1889.38
|Today Daily Change
|1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1888.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1897.41
|Daily SMA50
|1906.15
|Daily SMA100
|1904.71
|Daily SMA200
|1786.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1896.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1874.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1888.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1863.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1853.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1898.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1909.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1921.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
