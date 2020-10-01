Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold retraces from one week high, flashed Thursday, of $1,912.16.
  • Risk set-up stays mildly positive despite US stimulus deadlock, fresh odds of US-China tussle.
  • Hopes that further easy monetary policy will direct central bankers towards gold favor buyers.
  • A light calendar can join Beijing’s Golden Week holidays to magnify the pre-NFP trading lull.

Gold prices struggle to keep the bounce off $1,903.72 while taking rounds to $1,906 during the early Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since September 22 the previous day before stepping back from $1,912.16. Among other things, US dollar weakness becomes the major reason for the bullion buyers to stay hopeful. Also helping the safe-haven commodity could be the recently sluggish performance of US equities.

Greenback weakness propels recovery moves…

With a four-day losing streak, the US dollar index (DXY) dropped to the one-week low the previous day. US policymakers’ inability to break the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus deadlock recently weighed the US currently. Downbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI and cautious sentiment ahead of September month’s US employment numbers, up for Friday, can be cited as extra reasons for the greenback’s latest weakness.

Other risk catalysts, namely COVID-19 and Brexit, are flashing downbeat signals and adds to the safe-haven demand of gold. Also favoring the bullion could be the news that the US Senators are pushing for a trade deal with Taiwan, which in turn can renew the Sino-American tension.

Amid all these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains above 3,350 after Wall Street marked another day filled with small profits.

In addition to the aforementioned factors, expectations that the central bank buying of gold will rise also favor the bullion buyers. A piece from Bloomberg cites analysis from the Citi Bank and HSBC to convey the hypothesis.

Moving on, global markets may witness a dull day as the pre-NFP trading lull will join the absence of Chinese players. However, Japanese traders will be able to cheer the return of Tokyo trading after a technical glitch stopped markets on Thursday. Forecasts suggest that the US employment numbers for September will flash mixed results and keep the global market's worried.

Read: US Employment Situation Report September Preview: A challenge to define normality

Technical analysis

Not only the 50-day EMA level around $1,908 but 21-day EMA near $1,912 and a falling trend line from August 07, at $1,932.50 now, also probe the gold buyers. Meanwhile, the $1,881/77 region can probe the sellers ahead of highlighting the 100-day EMA level of $1,857.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1905.84
Today Daily Change 19.94
Today Daily Change % 1.06%
Today daily open 1885.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1919.67
Daily SMA50 1945.26
Daily SMA100 1850.91
Daily SMA200 1730.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1902.36
Previous Daily Low 1881.52
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1889.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1894.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 1877.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1869.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1856.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1898.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1910.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 1919.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains below 0.7200 as NFP day begins

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains below 0.7200 as NFP day begins

AUD/USD stays a bit shy of 0.7210, highest in eight days, flashed the previous day. Market mood stays mildly positive amid stimulus hopes, stabilizing virus data from Europe. Australian Retail Sales can offer immediate direction, risk catalysts will be the key.

AUD/USD News

Gold bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP

Gold bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP

Gold retraces from one week high, flashed Thursday, of $1,912.16. Risk set-up stays mildly positive despite US stimulus deadlock, fresh odds of US-China tussle. Hopes that further easy monetary policy will direct central bankers towards gold favor buyers.

Gold News

USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 105.60 despite broad USD weakness

USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 105.60 despite broad USD weakness

USD/JPY is trading in the positive territory on Thursday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply higher. Greenback struggles to find demand after US data releases. 

USD/JPY News

WTI: Bombs away, breakeven achieved, fading rallies

WTI: Bombs away, breakeven achieved, fading rallies

WTI restest resistance structure for a day trading opportunity. The swing trade is now running at breakeven. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome. The next major obstacle is daily support.

Oil News

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations

The total crypto market capitalization has lost around $13 billion in the past two hours after BitMEX news were released. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and is trading at $10,516. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures