- Gold is recovering in Asia as bulls step in.
- Markets eye the Ukraine crisis, with mixed headlines overnight.
- Can XAU/USD push higher as west blocks Russia's gold transactions?
The gold price fell sharply at the start of the week while the greenback picked up the flow, eradicating the demand for the precious metal. The US dollar climbed to its highest level in more than a week, while yields on two-year Treasuries surged. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is 0.2% higher in Asia as the bulls move in and the price attempts to recover.
The gold price has travelled from a low of $1,921.54 to a high of $1,929.45 so far. Markets remain hinged to developments regarding the Ukraine crisis, with mixed headlines overnight. The Financial Times on Monday published news that Russia is no longer demanding that Ukraine be ‘denazified’ in ceasefire talks and will allow Kyiv to join the EU if it abandons Nato aspirations. It went on to say that Moscow & Kyiv will discuss a pause in hostilities at talks in Turkey on Tuesday and draft documents do not contain three of Russia’s initial core demands — “denazification”, “demilitarisation”, and legal protection for the Russian language in Ukraine, sources told the FT.''
With that being said,the possibility of a Putin-Zelenskiy meeting is slim. The Kremlin says there has been no progress. The Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said recently that any meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy to exchange views currently would be counter-productive. Additionally, a senior US official said Russian President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises. Ukrainian officials are also playing down the chances of a major breakthrough at the talks.
Meanwhile, US equities slipped early in new York trade as high inflation and monetary tightening risks weighed on market sentiment. However, there was a rebound late in the day as big tech names supported the Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.3%.
As for data, the Dallas Federal Reserve's monthly manufacturing survey for March, a narrower advance trade gap for February and a rise in inventories. The Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Activity Index dropped to 8.7 in March from 14 in February, in contrast to other regional data that indicated expansion in the sector.
Additionally, the trade gap narrowed 0.9% to $106.6 billion in February amid higher exports. The updated trade data for the month will be released on April 5. Lastly, Wholesale Inventories rose by 2.1% in February and retail inventories by 1.1%. Wholesale inventories will be updated on April 8, while retail inventories will be updated on April 14.
Key data ahead
Looking ahead for the week, the labour market in the US, as well as the eurozone inflation data, will be keenly eyed. The US Nonfarm Payrolls at the start of the new month on Friday is likely to show that Employment continued to advance in March following two strong reports averaging +580k in Jan and Feb, analysts at TD Securities argued.
''That said, we expect some of that boost to fizzle, though to a still firm job growth pace of +350k. Indeed, job gains should lead to a new drop in the unemployment rate to a post-COVID low of 3.7%. We also expect wage growth to slow to a still firm 0.3% MoM pace.''
As for eurozone inflation, the analysts expect ''headline HICP inflation to soar across the euro area in March, mostly due to a substantial surge in energy prices.''
They are also looking for a rise in non-energy industrial goods prices to boost euro area core inflation to a 28-year high of 3.2% (mkt: 3.1%). ''However, newly passed energy subsidies and price caps add some downside risk to our headline forecasts.''
Gold technical analysis
We are in the last week of the month and the start of a new quarter could print a bullish prospect on the monthly chart, as illustrated below:
The month is set could close with a bullish candle and long wick that represents a phase of accumulation on the lower time frames. Meaning, there is potential for a move high in the weeks ahead and a fresh cycle high thereafter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds below 0.7500 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7500, finding demand from the upbeat Australian Retail Sales and a broadly subdued US dollar. The market mood remains buoyed, as Shanghai unveils economic support measures amidst the latest covid outbreaks.
USD/JPY drops towards 123.00 on Japan's fiscal year-end flows
USD/JPY is extending the pullback towards 123.00, as Japan's fiscal year-end flows save the day for yen bulls. In early Asia, the pair spiked to 124.30 after the BOJ's second consecutive day of the intervention to stem the advance in the yields.
Gold’s path of least resistance appears down, Ukraine updates eyed Premium
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt this Tuesday, having found support just above the $1,920 barrier. Shanghai city rolled out economic measures to support the local firms, as lockdown bites. This helped improve the market mood, as the US dollar struggles amid a retreat in the yields across the curve.
Algorand price to catapult by 30% after revisiting these levels
Algorand price has been on a steady uptrend since March 14 and shows no signs of stopping. The recent uptick is looking to flip a resistance barrier into a support level to trigger more gains for ALGO. Algorand price rallied 43% in the past two weeks.
AMC stock explodes 45% on hopes for more 'transformational' deals
AMC Entertainment emerged as the mother of all short squeezes Monday after it soared roughly 45%. In doing so, AMC stock price extended its winning streak into the tenth straight trading day. The stock price has almost doubled in just two weeks.