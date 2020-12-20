Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,900 as US stimulus hopes battle Brexit, virus woes

- Gold trims week’s start losses amid cautious markets.
- US policymakers eye stop-gap funding for immediate relief while staying ready with stimulus plan.
- Brexit deal less likely in 2020 amid outbreak of new covid variant in the UK.
- S&P 500 Futures snap four-day winning streak, eyes on macro for fresh impulse.
Gold prices seesaw around $1,885, following the $5 move at the week’s start, during the early Asian session on Monday. Although Brexit woes and the fears of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant weighed down the bullion at the start of Asian trading, hopes of the US covid stimulus favor the commodity bulls. However, traders have recently turned cautious ahead of the official verdict on Brexit and US fiscal stimulus, which in turn keeps the precious metal in a tight range.
Risks remain heavy…
Although US Congress members are likely to have backed short-term stop-gap funding, while also agreeing on the much-awaited aid package of around $900 billion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are yet to make an official announcement. On the other hand, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweets, “As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.”
Talking about Brexit, the EU Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee David Callister mentioned in a tweet that the European Parliament will not be in a position to grant consent to an agreement this year. The European Union (EU) and the UK have been at loggerheads over fisheries and level playing field as per the latest market chatters.
Other than the US aid package and Brexit, the recent outbreak of covid variant in the UK is also the key driver. London and Southeast England are under the Tier-4 lockdown due to the stated virus while Netherlands and Australia also had one case each. To tame the pandemic from spreading, European countries including France and Italy join Turkey to suspend UK travels.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.36% to 3,703 while Antipodeans and commodities hold lower ground by the time of writing.
Looking forward, the metal traders will keep their eyes on the macro for fresh impulse. Although a stimulus deal announcement can help the gold buyers, fears of no-deal Brexit and virus outbreak probe the commodity’s upside.
Technical analysis
Although a clear upside break of 50-day SMA, at $1,870 now, keeps gold buyers hopeful, the mid-November peak surrounding the $1,900 threshold and 100-day SMA near $1,903 guards immediate upside of the yellow metal. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from November 30, at $1,852, adds to the downside support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1883.72
|Today Daily Change
|2.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1881.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1835.31
|Daily SMA50
|1871.17
|Daily SMA100
|1905.34
|Daily SMA200
|1814.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1889.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1877.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1896.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1819.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1882.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1885.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1870.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1863.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1888.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1895.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Brexit woes, new covid strain hint bear’s return near 31-month high
Be it Brexit or a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), early indicators suggested GBP/USD extend Friday’s pullback from the multi-month top while nearing 1.3400 during the early Monday’s Asian trading.
AUD/USD gaps down to sub-0.7600 area as Brexit, virus headlines battle US stimulus news
AUD/USD begins the week’s trading with a downside gap to 0.7587, currently around 0.7585, amid risk-negative headlines from the UK. In doing so, the Aussie pair pulls back from the highest since the mid-2018 while paying a little heed to the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus developments.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,900 as US stimulus hopes battle Brexit, virus woes
Gold prices seesaw around $1,885, following the $5 move at the week’s start, during the early Asian session on Monday. Although Brexit woes and the fears of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant weighed down the bullion at the start of Asian trading, hopes of the US covid stimulus favor the commodity bulls.
How to trade the Christmas period
Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.