Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,798 as next target – Confluence Detector

Gold has been extending its gains, benefiting from the persistent drop in US Treasury yields. Returns on ten-year US debt has remained below 1.60%, making the yieldless precious metal more attractive. Moreover, it seems that the XAU/USD bulls are lifting their heads, with fresh interest.
How is gold positioned on the technical charts?
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that XAU/USD is struggling at the $1,779 level, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2, the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper and the previous 4h-high.
The upside target is $1,798, which is a juncture of lines including the PP one-month R2 and the PP one-week R3.
Looking down, some support awaits at $1,770, which is where the previous daily high meets the Simple Moving Average 10-1h.
A significant cushion awaits at $1,761, which is the confluence of the PP one-week R1, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the previous monthly high.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.20 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has retreated from its move toward 1.20 as US data is mixed. Building Permits and Housing Starts beat expectations but Consumer Sentiment missed with 86.5 points. Vaccine news is eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.38 as US yields halt their falls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, off the highs as US Treasury yields are stabilizing after falling beforehand. US data is mixed. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.