Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bid on dovish FOMC expectations

- Gold is testing the bearish commitments at critical resistance.
- Ther FOMC is the next major event for the gold market following Thursday's US CPI.
- The bond markets are priced for dovish outcome and gold is enjoying some potentially short-term dollar weakness.
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,899, higher by some 0.56% and up from a low of $1,869 near to the highs of the day at $1,899.41.
Risk sentiment is subdued on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Consumer Price Index print.
The fear was that another strong inflation print could once again spark talk of taper talks that could weigh on gold as the transitory or not debate rages on.
However, instead, gold collected a bid as the US dollar sank in a market priced for a dovish Federal Open Market Committee next week.
The greenback had been building on its modest gains ahead of theUS CPI data, edging higher for a third straight day the highest level since Monday at around 90.30.
However, the index drifted lower into what was a relatively disappointing reaction to the data considering the anticipation leading into the event and a strong outcome.
The CPI rose 0.6%, with core up 0.7%, stronger than expected. Also, the US CPI rose 5.0% YoY which was the largest annual gain in more than a decade
However, the outcome was not entirely a surprise given the potential changes as the economy re-opens.
''All in all, strong core data again, but the strength can probably still be viewed as "transitory" to a large extent, due to post-COVID reopening as well as fallout from the semiconductor shortage,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''We don't think this report materially changes the Fed's thinking as much of the strength remains confined to reopening-related sectors.''
''... it would take a string of strong CPI reports later this year for the Fed to get concerned about an earlier overshoot.''
Moreover, forex volatility is at its lowest since the turn of 2020 and one report was unlikely to kick-up a huge storm:
The CPI appeared to add little new direction to currency markets and the greenback is stuck in familiar ranges:
DXY hourly chart
''A clean break above 90.325 is needed to set up a test of last week’s pre-NFP high near 90.627,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued.
Instead, traders are treading water ahead of the Fed next week and gold is enjoying some renewed softness in the greenback.
FOMC will be important for gold
The upside US CPI print may trigger calls to challenge the Fed on taper and rate hike pricing. However, the Fed is in no hurry to exit, at least according to the bond market and gold's performance today.
On the other hand, analysts at TD Securities argue that the tone will probably be slightly less dovish than in April.
''We expect the chair to say that the committee has started discussing a progress-dependent tapering plan while also emphasizing that action will require much more progress,'' the analysts argued.
''A less dovish Fed tone next week would help to stabilize the USD in the very short run,'' the analysts forecasted.
''Of course, it may not reverse all of Q2's weakness, but positioning has turned short once again, real rates might be bottoming, and global growth shows signs of pausing. All signs to expect some USD stability as we enter the summer months.''
A surge in the greenback would equate to a pullback in gold which is increasingly vulnerable as speculative flows are now slowing alongside physical flows.
Gold technical analysis
The price is range bound and trapped between critical daily support and resistance, resting against the newly formed dynamic supporting trendline since breaking the prior.
A break above the 1,900 level would be just as significant as a break below the 1,870 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows after dovish ECB, strong CPI
EUR/USD has bounced and is trading closer to 1.22. Earlier, the ECB prolonged its high pace of bond buys and US CPI hit 5% YoY in May, beating estimates.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet
Gold remains pressured for third consecutive day as sellers attack weekly bottom. Treasury yields stays offered but King dollar stays firmer.
JPMorgan warns of BTC bear market as backwardation mirrors 2018
Backwardation occurs when the current price of an underlying asset is higher than prices trading in the futures market. Traders capitalize on backwardation by selling short.
GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting
NYSE:GME gained 0.85% amidst an unsettled day for the broader markets. GameStop announces a corporate shakeup that sees Ryan Cohen takeover as Chairman of the Board.