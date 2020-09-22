Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900

- Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day.
- Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful.
- 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.
Gold remains mildly heavy around $1,910, down 0.11% on a day, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. The bullion slumped the most since August 19 the previous day after breaking a 1.5-month-old ascending trend line.
Although counter-trend traders tried to recover losses from $1,882 while reaching $1,920, failures to cross the previous support line keeps the bears hopeful.
Hence, gold sellers are currently targeting the $1,900 psychological magnet before the previous day’s low of $1,882. Though, any further downside will have to respect August month’s bottom surrounding $1,863, if not then the early-July tops near $1,818 will return to the charts.
In a case where the fresh pullback moves cross the immediate resistance line around $1,928/29, the 200-bar EMA level of $1,938 can question the buyers.
If at all the upside momentum stays strong beyond $1,938, the previous week’s high around $1,973 will lure the bulls.
It’s worth mentioning that the RSI conditions may probe bears below the $1,900 round-figures.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1908.89
|Today Daily Change
|-3.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1912.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.51
|Daily SMA50
|1937.25
|Daily SMA100
|1838.58
|Daily SMA200
|1716.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1955.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1910.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1877.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1843.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2024.5
