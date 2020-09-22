Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day.
  • Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful.
  • 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.

Gold remains mildly heavy around $1,910, down 0.11% on a day, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. The bullion slumped the most since August 19 the previous day after breaking a 1.5-month-old ascending trend line.

Although counter-trend traders tried to recover losses from $1,882 while reaching $1,920, failures to cross the previous support line keeps the bears hopeful.

Hence, gold sellers are currently targeting the $1,900 psychological magnet before the previous day’s low of $1,882. Though, any further downside will have to respect August month’s bottom surrounding $1,863, if not then the early-July tops near $1,818 will return to the charts.

In a case where the fresh pullback moves cross the immediate resistance line around $1,928/29, the 200-bar EMA level of $1,938 can question the buyers.

If at all the upside momentum stays strong beyond $1,938, the previous week’s high around $1,973 will lure the bulls.

It’s worth mentioning that the RSI conditions may probe bears below the $1,900 round-figures.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1908.89
Today Daily Change -3.39
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 1912.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1944.51
Daily SMA50 1937.25
Daily SMA100 1838.58
Daily SMA200 1716.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1955.66
Previous Daily Low 1882.34
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1910.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1927.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 1877.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1843.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 1804.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 1951.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1990.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2024.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2800 ahead of BOE’s Bailey

GBP/USD resumes decline below 1.2800. The US dollar regained ground amid the tepid market mood. All eyes remain on BOE’s Bailey speech and UK PM Johnson’s emergency COBRA meeting amid virus surge. 

EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 as US dollar regains footing

EUR/USD is back in the red below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand, with investors waiting for fresh cues from the European open. Investors sold risk assets on the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe. 

XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900

Gold prices remain on the back foot for second consecutive day. Sustained break of six-week-old support line, now resistance, keeps the sellers hopeful. 200-bar EMA adds to the upside barriers, August month’s low offer extra support.

WTI: Extends pullback from 50-day SMA below $40.00

WTI over 1.0% on the failures to stretch bounces off $38.91 beyond $40.05. 100-day SMA n the bears’ radar but bullish MACD can restrict further downside. Friday’s high adds to the upside barrier beyond the 50-day SMA.

Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off

Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.

