Gold Price Analysis: Topping these two hurdles crucial to next coronavirus-related rally above $1,700

Gold surged above $1,700 in but was later slapped back down amid extreme volatility conditions. Coronavirus fears were dominant on Monday but markets are bouncing on Tuesday in what looks like a dead-cat bounce. Where next for XAU/USD? Two resistance lines cap the upside and breaking above them may send gold higher.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that critical resistance at $1,663, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 100-1h, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance, and the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle.
The second hurdle that Gold needs to cross to unleash the upside is at $1,665, which is the meeting point of the SMA 5-1h and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Support awaits at $1,658, which is the confluence of the previous daily low, the BB 1h-Lower, and the PP one-day S1.
Further down, the next cushion is at $1,647, where the SMA 200-1h and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
More: Gold Price Forecast: Logs Biggest Weekly Gain Since February 2016, focus on coronavirus-related developments
Here is how it looks on the tool:
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
