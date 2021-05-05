Gold Price Analysis: The tide is turning once again in favor of XAU/USD bears

Gold attempts a tepid recovery after the Yellen-induced blow. However, XAU/USD’s continued rejection at $1800 keeps buyers on the edge, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
US ADP jobs data and ISM Services PMI data eyed
“Gold’s rebound could gain traction if the risk recovery picks up momentum and weighs further on the dollar in the day ahead. However, upbeat US ADP jobs and ISM Services PMI could revive the bullish undertone in the US currency, limiting gold’s advance. Further, if the Wall Street slide extends into Wednesday, it could likely trigger a flight to safety, lifting the dollar’s haven demand once again.”
“Immediate support at $1778 appears to get tested. That level is the meeting point of the 21 and 50-SMAs. Further south, the ascending 100-SMA at $1773 could help slow down the decline, below which Tuesday’s low of $1770 will be challenged.”
“Aa sustained recovery above $1784 could reinforce the uptrend towards $1800.”
“The range play is likely to continue below $1800 unless a daily close above the latter is witnessed.”
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.