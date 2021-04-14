Gold Price Analysis: Recapturing $1754 barrier is critical for XAU/USD, Powell eyed – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is edging lower from near the $1750 supply zone, although holds most of Tuesday’s gains induced by broad-based US dollar sell-off. The greenback wallows in three-week lows against its main competitors, weighed down by the decline in Treasury yields after stronger US CPI. Solid US 30-year bond auction also collaborated with the weakness in the yields, booting the non-yielding gold.
The next direction in gold could likely be determined by Fed Chair Powell’s speech after stronger Inflation failed to spark fears over Fed’s tapering. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the key technical levels for trading gold.
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold faces strong resistance just near $1750, the confluence of the previous day high and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
The XAU bulls need to recapture the critical resistance at $1754 to unleash additional upside. That level is the convergence of the SMA50 one-day and pivot point one-month R1.
The next bullish target is aligned at the previous month high of $1761.
To the downside, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day level at $1740 could offer immediate support, below which the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week at $1735 could be challenged.
Further south, the intersection of the SMA10 one-day and pivot point one-day S1 around $1730 could be the last line of defense for the XAU bulls before the price tests six-day lows of $1724.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
