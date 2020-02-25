Gold Price Analysis: Pares early losses, still in the red below $1650 level

  • Gold extended the previous session’s retracement slide from multi-year tops.
  • The intraday downfall managed to find some support near 38.2% Fibo. level.
  • The technical set-up support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide.

Gold extended previous day's intraday retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some follow-through long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.

The pullback stalled near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1548-$1689 recent upsurge, albeit bulls failed to capitalize on the attempted intraday bounce.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already drifted into the negative territory and been losing positive traction on the 4-hourly chart.

Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have corrected from recent highs – are still flashing slightly overbought conditions, suggesting further downfall.

However, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the daily low level of $1633 before positioning for an extension of the corrective slide.

The commodity might then accelerate the fall further towards 50% Fibo. level, around the $1617 region, en-route the $1600 mark – coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, the $1656 region (23.6% Fibo.) now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, which if cleared, might negate prospects for any further weakness.

Gold 4-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1643.56
Today Daily Change -16.12
Today Daily Change % -0.97
Today daily open 1659.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1586.17
Daily SMA50 1554.59
Daily SMA100 1516.85
Daily SMA200 1476.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1689.4
Previous Daily Low 1643.52
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1671.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 1639
Daily Pivot Point S2 1618.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1593.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1684.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1710.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 1730.76

 

 

