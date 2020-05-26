Gold Price Analysis: Flat-lined above $1722-20 horizontal support, bullish bias remains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a three-day-old trading range.
  • The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.

A strong rally in the global equity markets undermined the precious metal's safe-haven status and capped the upside. The negative factor was offset by some heavy USD selling, which extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned near a previous strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, around the $1722-20 region. This comes on the back of the recent positive move along a short-term ascending trend-channel and favours bullish traders.

Bullish technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been struggling to gain traction – add credence to the constructive outlook. However, oscillators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and warrant some caution.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait a sustained strength beyond the top end of a three-day-old trading range resistance, around the $1735-40 region, before positioning aggressively for any meaningful near-term appreciating move.

Above the mentioned barrier the commodity is likely to test an intermediate resistance near the $1755 level. Bulls might eventually aim back towards multi-year tops, around the $1765 region, en-route the trend-channel resistance, around the $1780 region.

Conversely, a convincing break below the $1722-20 support area might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the $1700 mark.

Gold 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1726.22
Today Daily Change -0.58
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1726.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1716.29
Daily SMA50 1667.36
Daily SMA100 1628.2
Daily SMA200 1560.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1736.02
Previous Daily Low 1721.89
Previous Weekly High 1765.38
Previous Weekly Low 1717.34
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1720.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1714.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 1706.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1742.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

