Gold Price Analysis: Flat-lined above $1722-20 horizontal support, bullish bias remains

- Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a three-day-old trading range.
- The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.
A strong rally in the global equity markets undermined the precious metal's safe-haven status and capped the upside. The negative factor was offset by some heavy USD selling, which extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned near a previous strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, around the $1722-20 region. This comes on the back of the recent positive move along a short-term ascending trend-channel and favours bullish traders.
Bullish technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been struggling to gain traction – add credence to the constructive outlook. However, oscillators on hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and warrant some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait a sustained strength beyond the top end of a three-day-old trading range resistance, around the $1735-40 region, before positioning aggressively for any meaningful near-term appreciating move.
Above the mentioned barrier the commodity is likely to test an intermediate resistance near the $1755 level. Bulls might eventually aim back towards multi-year tops, around the $1765 region, en-route the trend-channel resistance, around the $1780 region.
Conversely, a convincing break below the $1722-20 support area might prompt some aggressive technical selling and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the $1700 mark.
Gold 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1726.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1726.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1716.29
|Daily SMA50
|1667.36
|Daily SMA100
|1628.2
|Daily SMA200
|1560.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1714.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1706.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1748.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.