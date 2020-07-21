Gold Price Analysis: Eyeing $1,861 after jumping above $1,840 – Confluence Detector

Gold is surging to new highs and has already topped $1,840 – the highest since September 2011. How is XAU/USD positioned on the chart?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the next resistance line for gold is at $1,844, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3 hits the price.

The high target is $1,861, where another pivot point awaits – the one month Resistance 2.

Looking down, initial support is at $1,830, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 5-1h, the previous 4h-high, and the PP one-week R2.

A more considerable cushion is at $1,821, which is the confluence of the previous daily high, the PP one-month R1, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the SMA 10015m, and the PP one-week R1.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

