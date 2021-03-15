Gold Price Analysis: Bulls target $1,740/60

- Gold prices are attempting to correct higher from cycle lows.
- Bulls target 1760/80 territory while a break of $1,700 exposes risks for lower lows.
The daily chart is compelling in that there has already been a test of $1,700 and $1,740 resistance, both of which are guaranteed to open risk to either a lower cycle low or a significant recovery high.
If $1,740 gives, $1,760 will guard $1,780 resistance.
4-hour chart
From a 4-hour perspective, the price is in bullish territory above the 21-SMA.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls
EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.
Ethereum bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern
While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. The altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.