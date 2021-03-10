Gold Price Analysis: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700

- Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January.
- Receding strength of bearish MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor buyers.
- Buyers need to stay cautious despite confirming the bullish chart pattern unless crossing $1,765.
Gold remains pressured around $1,713, down 0.18% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Not only the bullish chart pattern but the commodity’s successful trading above 200-SMA as well as receding strength of the bearish MACD also favor gold buyers.
However, a clear upside break of $1,720 becomes necessary before directing the bulls towards confronting November 2020 lows near $1,765. During the rise, $1,740 can offer an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the stated flag’s support, at $1,710 now, will have to slip beneath the 200-SMA level of $1,702, as well as the $1,700 threshold, to confirm refreshing the latest multi-day low around $1,676.
Overall, gold consolidates recent gains ahead of the key US stimulus decision but the bullish chart pattern keeps the case interesting.
Gold 30-minute chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1712.71
|Today Daily Change
|-3.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1716.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.57
|Daily SMA50
|1822.03
|Daily SMA100
|1844.46
|Daily SMA200
|1859.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1720.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1680.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1705.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1695.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1690.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1665.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1650.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1731.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1771.67
