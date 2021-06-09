Gold Price Analysis: Bears protecting key resistance, $1,900

- Gold is awaiting the outcome of Thursday's US CPI data and next week's Fed.
- The US dollar is picking up some excess flows out of risk.
Gold prices pushed back above USD1,900/oz early in the trading session but failed to hold those levels amid a stronger USD.
The price of gold on Tuesday was a touch lower with XAU/USD sinking some 0.3% by the closing bell on Wall Street after falling from a high of $1,903.93 to a low of $1,883.78.
Investors tread water ahead of an influx of what is to be expected market-moving events, from central banks to US inflation data, over the coming days.
Further rises in inflation could raise concerns that the Fed will start to contemplate tighter monetary conditions, with a reduction in bond purchases the likely first move.
In the market lull, forex volatility hit its lowest in a year and the US dollar was virtually sidelined as markets got set for Super Thursday with the European Central Bank and US Consumer Price Index.
Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term US Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confidence, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.
The risk mood is also dull which is supportive of the greenback.
The S&P 500, for instance, has been showing little evidence of a convincing recovery and breakout to fresh highs since it fell hard in the middle of last month when precious metal prices also experienced a setback and the greenback recovered by over 1% in the DXY.
Meanwhile, Friday's weaker-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls numbers, which has eased concerns about an early tapering of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus, should keep the US dollar capped into the Fed which would be expected to keep the price of gold near to the recent highs in the $1,900s.
Gold technical analysis
Technically, the price is testing meanwhile 4-hour support would be expected to hold into the US CPI data on Thursday above bullish daily 10 and 20 EMAs.
However, if the M-formation on the daily chart does hold at the neckline, with the price stuck below the neckline resistance of 1,900, a case for w restest of daily dynamic support will be on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.