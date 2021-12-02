Gold Price Analysis: Bears back in control and target the $1,750s

- Gold is on the offer below critical daily support structures.
- Bears are looking for a break into the $1,750s for the rest of the week.
The price of gold has been on the backfoot while the greenback consolidates and risk appetite improves. The US stock market has surged back to life with the S&P 500 running up over 1.6% on the day so far.
Gold, on the other hand, has fallen around 1% and is printing a fresh low at the time of writing at $1,763.51. The price has fallen from $1,783.45 on the day. Investors continue to acknowledge the hawkish tilt at the Federal Reserve which makes this week's Nonfarm Payrolls a key event ahead of the December Fed meeting.
The idea that the Fed is closer to a rate hike is dampening the demand for the non-yielding inflation hedge that is the yellow metal. Strong jobs on Friday could be the nail in the coffin for gold and support the greenback higher in anticipation of a faster rate of tapering from the Fed.
''Payrolls probably surged again,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''A strong trend continues to be signalled by surveys and claims, but our forecast also reflects the latest Homebase data—with a decline in the Homebase series more than accounted for by seasonality. Along with our +650k forecast for payrolls, we forecast a 0.2pt decline in the unemployment rate and a 0.4%MoM (5.0% YoY) rise in hourly earnings.''
Meanwhile, the United States recorded its first case of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, weighing on market sentiment. The person was fully vaccinated and is experiencing "mild symptoms, which are improving at this point," Fauci said. Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, said the person had not had a booster shot. Meanwhile, the United States and Germany also added to the nations around the globe planning stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday.
Gold technical analysis
''The yellow metal has struggled to shore up enough support to catalyze a buying program amid Chair Powell's more hawkish communications,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
''However, while the hawkish announcement has thus far kept gold prices from breaking north of a key threshold for CTA short covering, it ultimately does not represent a significant shift relative to market pricing. In turn, CTA trend followers may still have a surprise in store for the hawks should prices break north of $1790/oz.''
Following a restest of the counter trendline, the price is deteriorating below daily support that would now be expected to act as resistance. The focus is on the $1,750s for the remainder of the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges the 1.1300 level after US data
EUR/USD pressures the 1.1300 level mid-US afternoon, trading at the lower end of its latest range. The data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims increased to 222K from 194K but market participants paid no attention to this reading ahead of Friday's November jobs report.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.3300
GBP/USD is edging higher toward 1.3330 in the second half of the day on Thursday as the greenback stays under modest selling pressure. The US Department of Labor reported that there were 222,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.
Gold: Pressure persists November low at risk of giving up
Gold fell to a 1-month low of $1,763.33 a troy ounce, bouncing just modestly from it and currently trading around 1,767.00. The bright metal weakened the most during US trading hours, as the American dollar met some market’s favour.
ETH outperforming its peers, BTC struggles and XRP bearish
BTC refrains from making new highs as Tuesday’s gap-fill kills uptrend continuation. ETH outpaces its peers by barely hitting new highs. XRP price again looking for direction as investors interest wanes.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?