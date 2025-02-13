- Gold sees markets having bought the dip on Wednesday, driving prices higher.
- Headwinds remain present with a possible peace deal for Ukraine and US inflation concerns.
- Gold is back on its way to test the all-time high at $2,942.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) is soaring again after traders bought the dip on Wednesday and driving prices back up to $2,920 at the time of writing on Thursday, while Bullion traders shrugging off the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January released on Wednesday. Traders are also ignoring the possibility of a peace deal formation with United States (US) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who have spoken on the phone to outline a meeting soon to work out the broad strokes of a peace deal. Despite these quite substantial tail risks, Gold is rallying again, revealing a firm commitment from traders to keep residing in the safe haven asset.
Meanwhile, traders are digesting Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s two testimonies at Capitol Hill before lawmakers. The release of January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers on Wednesday proved that the Fed has the right angle to keep rates steady for longer. US yields surged during the past two days, though with the pickup in Gold buying, the question will be whether US yields can keep rising in tandem with an uptick in Gold, which is a bit contradictory.
Daily digest market movers: Trump to surpass EU for peace deal on Ukraine
- US President Donald Trump said that Hamas must release all hostages by noon on Saturday or ‘all hell will break loose’, Reuters reports.
- Ukraine talks are spurring risk assets and the Euro (EUR) against the US Dollar (USD). This, in turn, triggers a softer US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, which is beneficial for Gold.
- After the hotter-than-expected January CPI reading, the CME FedWatch tool shows a 64.3% chance that interest rates will remain unchanged at current levels in June, compared to 50.3% before the release. This suggests that the Fed would keep rates unchanged for longer to fight against persistent inflation.
Technical Analysis: Buying the dip makes sense short term
Gold traders have used January’s CPI release as an entry point to buy more stakes in their beloved precious metal. However, a considerable tail risk could deliver quite a harsh and quick correction in Gold: the Ukraine peace talks. Once those peace talks start to take shape and might get support from Ukraine and Europe, a risk-on wave in markets would occur, with safe-haven outflows and Gold being punished.
The first support level on Thursday is $2,892, which is the Daily Pivot. From there, S1 support should come in at $2,875. The S2 support at $2,847 should act as a safeguard and avoid any further declines to the bigger $2,790 level (October 31, 2024, high).
On the upside, the R1 resistance at $2,920 is the first level that needs to be recovered, followed by the R2 resistance at $2,937. In case the rally continues, the $2,950 big figure will be tested for a break to the upside. Further up, the $3,000 psychological level could be next.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays strongly bid above 1.0400 after EU data
EUR/USD stays well bid abpve 1.0400 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from risk-on sentiment-led unabated US Dollar selling as traders anticipate Russia-Ukraine peae talks. Focus shifts to US data as dismal Eurozone industrial data fail to deter buyers.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2500 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD sustains bullish momentum and trades near 1.2500 in the European session on Thursday. Pound Sterling benefits from the improving risk mood and the upbeat UK data, which showed that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.4% in Q4, surpassing the market expectation of 1.1%.
Gold picks up ascent despite risks residing in the background
Gold’s price soars again and resumes its rally near $2,920 at the time of writing on Thursday, with Bullion traders shrugging off the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January released on Wednesday.
Bitcoin retail traders remain fearful, here’s why BTC could test all-time high
Bitcoin retail traders and small wallet holders reduce their holdings amidst fear of a steeper correction in the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. BTC price consolidates below the $100,000 level on Thursday, erasing less than 2% of its value on the day.
Lacklustre UK growth a fresh headache for the Treasury
Fourth-quarter UK GDP wasn't as bad as it could have been, though the details weren't great. The combination of weaker growth and higher market rates has likely eroded the already-limited fiscal 'headroom' granted to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.