- The US-led trade protectionism grabs the spotlight as the main culprit to cause downside economic risk at the G20.
- The US President Donald Trump might not entertain the indirect blame, risking outcomes of the key trade talks to be held tomorrow.
Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.
With this, the Gold prices stretched their latest recovery back to $1419.50 ahead of the European markets open on Friday.
Speculations that the US President Donald Trump might not like global criticism while he is working towards Making America Great Again (MAGA) offered initial support to the safe-havens. The moves were also carried forward when it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that China is likely to ask the US favors for Huawei during their much-awaited trade talks.
Risk tone was also heavy as investors await the US-China announcement over trade, scheduled for Saturday, amid fewer chances of a breakthrough as conveyed by major media.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analysis, Ross J. Burland, spots stochastics on 4-hour chart as a positive indicator to the price momentum as he says:
4-HR stochastics are turning positive although there remains a mixed outlook on the charts with daily readings in oversold territory still. The price remains on the verge of a 50% retracement of the 20th June spike and a break there, below 1398, opens inroads to 1357.
-
- R3 1427.23
- R2 1419.51
- R1 1414.76
- PP 1407.04
-
- S1 1402.29
- S2 1394.57
- S3 1389.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits euro-zone inflation, G-20 for a new direction
EUR/USD is trading in the upper half of the 1.1300 handle, little changed. Euro-zone inflation is set to remain subdued. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady ahead of UK GDP, amid Conservative contest
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 ahead of the final read of UK GDP. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit, causing concern.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. The market has had a bullish opening this Friday as the price has gone up to $11,325.