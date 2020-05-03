Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic data releases to keep an eye on

- Friday's NFP data from US will be critical for gold.
- Non-manufacturing PMI figures from major economies will be watched closely.
After posting heavy losses on Thursday, the XAU/USD pair staged a rebound on Friday and closed the week a little above $1,700. On a weekly basis, however, the pair erased more than 1%. Next week, there will be key macroeconomic data releases that could significantly impact the market sentiment and gold's valuation.
Coming up next week
The pair is likely to start the week in a calm manner amid a lack of significant macroeconomic data releases on Monday. On Tuesday, the European Commission will publish its updated Economic Forecasts for the euro area ahead of the ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI data from the US.
On Wednesday, Caixin Services PMI data from China and the IHS Markit's Services and Composite PMI figures for April (final) from Germany and the euro area will be watched closely by the market participants. In the second half of the day, the ADP Employment Change will be featured in the US economic docket.
On Thursday, the Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision and publish the minutes of its Fiscal Policy Committee meeting. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus during the American session.
The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures from the US will be critical on Friday as it will be the first jobs report that will reflect the impact of the coronavirus-related shutdowns on the economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
