Gold: Mildly positive below $1580 as risk aversion continues

- Gold prices hold onto recovery gains near the eight-day top.
- Risk-tone keeps dwindling amid coronavirus fears, political headlines and broadly strong US dollar.
- US data, headlines from China will be the keys to watch.
Gold remains firm around $1,578 during Friday’s Asian session. The extension of an increase in coronavirus cases seems to have favored the bullion’s latest run-up after cases shot the previous day on the change of diagnosing method.
As per the latest release from China’s Health Commission, the epicenter Hubei province reports 4,823 new cases on the second day of using the new method. The details suggest that the number of people in serious and critical condition rose to 9,638 from the prior readouts of 7,084.
While realizing the seriousness of the issue, Chinese officials are active enough to infuse financial markets while also not refraining to sack two key officials during the latest Politburo meeting. On Thursday, China’s President Xi Jinping suggested that the government’s efforts were beginning to have positive effects.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar stays firm around four-month high as upbeat data at home, as well as positive comments from the Fed officials, please the greenback buyers. It should be noted that the USD is noted to have a negative correlation with commodities.
On the political front, a rocket strike on the US military base in Iraq as well as the US Senate’s taming of President Donald Trump’s powers to go on a war with Iran offers a little direction to the precious metal.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields decline two basis points to 1.60% whereas S&P 500 Futures trim 0.12% to 3,373 by the press time.
Moving on, investors will keep eyes on headlines from China and on the global geopolitics while the US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index could please the momentum traders afterward.
Technical Analysis
Considering the highs marked since February 04, buyers need to tackle $1,580 immediate upside barrier to aim for monthly top surrounding $1,594 and $1,600 round-figure. On the downside, 21-day SMA around $1,569 and the latest low near $1,562 should be watched during the pullback.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1577.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1576.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1568.68
|Daily SMA50
|1534.24
|Daily SMA100
|1508.35
|Daily SMA200
|1464.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1578.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1565.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1594.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1547.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1573.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1570.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1568.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1560.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1555.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1581.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1586.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1594.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits fresh clues to extend coronavirus-led losses towards 0.6700
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6720 at the start of Friday’s Asian session after snapping the three-day run-up the previous day. The Aussie pair’s recent declines could be attributed to the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases from China’s Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly disease.
USD/JPY: Greenback stabilizes below the 110.00 figure
USD/JPY is challenging the 109.85 resistance. The rising wedge formation can limit the bullish pressure. The pair eased below the 110.00 figure while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
6 Reasons for EURO's Decline & How Much More it Can Fall
Everyone wants to know how much further the euro can fall. Not only has it been in a downtrend since the beginning of the month, but it lost value 8 out of the last 9 trading days and on the one day that it rallied, the increase was modest at best.
WTI: Under pressure below $52 amid political, coronavirus headlines
WTI declines to $51.65 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark seems to struggle in cheering the latest news from Iraq amid coronavirus fears. WTI declines to $51.65 by the press time of the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark seems to struggle in cheering the latest news from Iraq amid coronavirus fears.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.