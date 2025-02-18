- Gold comfortably drives above $2,900 halfway through the European trading session on Tuesday.
- Market are on the lookout for headlines from Saudi Arabia where US and Russian officials are meeting.
- A daily close above $2,910 could put Gold on track for a new all-time high this week.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) is flirting with a near 0.50% gain this Tuesday in the European trading session, with the precious metal trading around $2,910 at the time of writing. US yields are catching up on events after the US President’s Day holiday on Monday. Still, Gold is in favor of traders as a safe haven for tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) President of Philadelphia Patrick Harker advocated on Monday night for the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged. He pointed out that recent inflation reports and gauges are not tracking economic changes that are currently taking place. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will speak later this Tuesday at 15:20 GMT and 18:00 GMT, respectively.
Daily digest market movers: First headlines will be vital
- Goldman Sachs raised its year-end gold target to $3,100 an ounce due to central bank buying and inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, Reuters reports.
- Gold shipments from Singapore to the US climbed to the highest level in almost three years in January, a further sign of the ructions in bullion trading after pricing disparities opened up in key markets. Gold shipments from Singapore to the US reached 11 tons in January, up 27% from December, Bloomberg reports.
- The US administration has asked European nations to explain what security guarantees they’re willing to provide to Ukraine as part of a peace deal. The move followed United States (US) President Donald Trump’s push to begin talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Investors are still analyzing more details of the US reciprocal tariff plans, which could take months to implement due to their complexity. Trump’s trade policies have become increasingly muddled due to delays and exclusions, with concerns about the impact on the global economy aiding bullion’s role as a store of value.
Technical Analysis: Hot and red hot
Gold is climbing the ladder again this week, that stairway to new all-time highs. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator in the daily chart is starting to flash overbought signals again, warning that the price action is overheating. With these elevated levels in RSI, buyers could be reluctant to buy more and wait for the Gold price to cool down to better levels before buying.
After Monday’s not-so-big move, the daily pivots have been reshuffled and are moving closer together. The first support is seen at $2,893, which is the daily Pivot Point. It has already served as support during the Asian trading session. Should this level come under threat again on Tuesday, the S1 support at $2,881 could do its duty.
On the upside, the R1 resistance at $2,909 is being reclaimed at the time of writing. A daily close above this level would be a healthy bullish signal for more upside into Wednesday. The R2 resistance at $2,921 is the next level to be recovered before considering a fresh all-time high, currently at $2,942.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
