Gold: Greenback buyers, risk-on drive safe-haven to multi-day low

Upbeat trade/political news strengthen initial USD positive sentiment backed by calls for less extreme Fed rate hike.

20-DMA offers the halt to $1,400 round-figure.

With the US Dollar (USD) buyers cheering recent positive news/headlines, Gold drops to multi-day low as it makes the rounds to $1,417 heading into the Europe markets’ open on Tuesday.

Not only the US lawmakers ability to have a strong solution for the government shutdown but positive developments surrounding the US-China trade deal also please the greenback bulls.

Signals for less extreme Fed rate cut by the NY Fed triggered initial USD buying ahead of the Federal Reserve policymakers’ blackout period on Friday.

Investors showed little reaction to the geopolitical tension concerning Iran whereas South Korea’s gunshot to Russian military plane was also the largest ignored.

The US and Chinese trade negotiators will meet in Beijing the next week whereas the US President Donald Trump readies for a positive start by allowing the tech companies to sell inputs to China’s Huawei.

Asian equities cheered the momentum with the US 10-year treasury yield also being on the front-foot during early day.

Coming up on the investors’ radar will be some of the second-tier housing and manufacturing data from the US while qualitative headlines can keep dominating the market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst Ross J. Burland expects the 20-day moving average (DMA) to be immediate support ahead of $1,400 round-figure: